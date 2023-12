BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Active weather is present across Western New York for our Sunday but the story is different for Kansas City, Missouri where the Bills play today.

High pressure will be in control allowing for some quiet weather for the game. Partly cloudy during the game and dry with temperatures starting in the 40s but drop into the 30s through the evening. Winds will be around 5-10 mph out of the south for the game.

