BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’ll be a breezy, but seemingly dry, evening for Bills fans attending Sunday’s game against the Jets.

The forecast in Orchard Park calls for a mostly to partly sunny day. There is the potential for spotty drizzle or flurries but during the game appears to be dry.

Winds will come out of the northwest with gusts into the 20 mph range. At the start of the game, temperatures will be in the 40s but will quickly drop into the 30s as the game goes on. The breezy northwest wind will make it feel colder than it actually is.

