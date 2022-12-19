News 4 Buffalo
Please enter a search term.
“If you can stay safe and warm at home, please continue to do so,” AAA’s Elizabeth Carey said. “I know a lot of people have cabin fever, but it’s best to stay home.”
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – At least 32 deaths connected to the Blizzard of '22 have been confirmed by local officials as of Tuesday afternoon, with the majority coming within the …
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many cars have been brought to various locations across western New York after being abandoned. Click/tap the links to see where you can pick …
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- City officials said 28 people have been confirmed dead in Buffalo from the blizzard in the City's 11 a.m. Tuesday press conference. County-wide totals …
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now