ALFRED, N.Y. (WIVB) — A blizzard hit Erie County on Dec. 23, however, other places in Western New York also experienced severe weather, including Alfred State College in Allegany County.

Two buildings on the Alfred State College campus suffered from frozen pipes and water damage as a result. According to a representative from Alfred State, the damage and frozen pipes were “very isolated” and the affected areas have been secured.

The buildings affected include the Engineering Technology and Ag Science buildings. The school has reportedly contacted crews for assessment, cleanup, and any needed repairs.

“Water damage is limited to minimal areas,” the College rep said. “As is our practice, routine air quality tests were conducted, and test results found all areas to be safe. The buildings are secured and will remain not accessible this week to allow for cleanup efforts.”

The College also said its facilities team will coordinate with supervisors as portions of the buildings are reopened, with the goal being all facilities up and running prior to the faculty’s return to campus next Thursday.

The Alfred State representative was unable to provide a visual of the flooding, as those areas have been deemed off-limits as crews work on cleanup.