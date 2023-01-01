BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Robert J. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service will study last month’s historic blizzard and the City of Buffalo’s response to it, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Sunday.

Brown said that the school will deliver an after-action report, which he says will review the actions throughout the region. Brown also said that the report will demonstrate the best practices for handing extreme weather events for other cold-weather cities across the country.

“The City of Buffalo is resolved to learn from this storm [and] make additional improvements in how we respond to future extreme winter snow storms,” Brown said as part of a Twitter thread.

The storm devastated Western New York over Christmas weekend, leading to travel bans across Erie County and businesses being closed for several days. The storm’s death toll currently sits at 40, 31 of those deaths having been in the City of Buffalo.