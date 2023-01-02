BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The manager of Quality Canna on Clinton Street near Bailey is picking up the pieces after a Christmas night break-in. The CBD store has been open less than a year and with tens of thousands of dollars in product taken in 15 minutes, they’re nervous about the future.

As Buffalonians hunkered down for last week’s historic blizzard, burglars took aim at a Kaisertown CBD shop.

It happened Christmas night, the thieves making away in under 15 minutes with tens of thousands of dollars in product. Justin Madejrich is the store hiring manager. And says he watched it all unfold on his smartphone.

“It feels like we’ve been betrayed here,” Justin Madejrich, manager, Quality Canna. “You know, we’re not people that should be treated like this. No one should be treated like this.”

Cameras captured someone smashing through the glass front entrance. Two others joined inside, shattering donated display cases, ripping open drawers taking products. At one point the trio got spooked and ran out of the store, only to return and continue the ransack.

“You break into somebody’s business on Christmas, take advantage of the fact the community has suspended emergency services,” added Madejrich. “Kind of thinking to themselves nobody can get to them — that’s sad.”

Madejrich tells us he filed a report with Buffalo Police. While the financial losses put his 8-month-old business in danger, he’s willing to forgive the thieves.

“What made you do this?” said Madejrich. “And why don’t you do anything else with that same drive and that goal that it took to do this? I hate to say this, but you are very smart individuals.”

Though he feels betrayed, Madejrich says he would employ the burglars to help better them.

“A lot of us come from you know Broadway, Fillmore, East Side areas, a lot of West Side people work here. We’re all trying to better ourselves better and our community and you know pull people up with us.”

Madejrich told me overnight security guards are usually on-site but were off for the holidays. And he can’t thank the local business community enough for their support.