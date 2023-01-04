BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 150 people stayed at the Buffalo VA hospital during the blizzard, including the staff and patients of the hospital, as well as people who were stuck in their vehicles and needed somewhere safe and warm to stay.

Hospital officials said they were prepared — they had cots set up and they had more than enough food. The VA closed the outpatient clinic by noon on Dec. 23. When it became apparent that road conditions were not safe, they had everyone shelter in place.

Hospital officials said from the nurses and doctors, to the kitchen cooks, everyone stepped up to make sure people were comfortable and had what they needed.

“With visitors on campus, we had some concerns with that,” said Associate Medical Center Director Royce Calhoun. “But we really communicated well with our entire team, and I think that led to our success”

The staff made sure Christmas could happen for the kids who were stuck at the VA.

One employee — Danny Rosado, the grounds and transportation supervisor — said he drove in the blizzard to rescue stranded patients and coworkers, and brought them back to the hospital, where it was safe.

“To this day, my employee keeps calling me and he’s like, ‘I don’t know how to repay you,'” Rosado said. “I was like, ‘Man, just relax. Just be glad that it happened and I was able to do it. Because that’s how I feel. I don’t know how I would have felt if I wouldn’t be there and he would’ve been another statistic.'”

When conditions improved, one nurse snowshoed to work to help offer relief to her coworkers. Hospital officials say those efforts made a difference.