BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office is helping make sure babies are properly fed as the blizzard continues to impact supplies of food and more.
On Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s office tweeted that two deputies drove more than six hours away to Pottsville, Pennsylvania. From there, they brought back more than 30 cases of baby formula from a Wegmans distribution center.
Any parents in need of formula for their children can call (716) 858-SNOW for more information.
Blizzard of '22
