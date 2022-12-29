BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s death toll has reached 39, bringing the overall known storm deaths in western New York to 40.

Outside Erie County, the only other known blizzard-related death was reported out of Lockport.

Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes. Four of the deaths were the result of shoveling or snow-blowing and three resulted from a delayed response by medical officials.

During a conference updating the numbers early Thursday afternoon Poloncarz noted that 31 of the people who died were from Buffalo and seven were from Amherst, Williamsville, Depew or Cheektowaga. One is still unknown.

The last 13 Erie County deaths all came from Buffalo, Poloncarz said. Ethnically, 18 people were white, 20 were Black and one was Hispanic.

Additional bodies have been received by officials, but it’s yet to be determined whether their deaths were storm-related. The death toll, according to Poloncarz, could potentially “double” or “triple” in time when all deaths are accounted for. It has already surpassed that of the Blizzard of ’77.

A four-month-old died on Christmas Day, but it’s not clear if this was storm-related. Poloncarz says that the county had also been under the impression that another child died in a drowning incident at a local hotel, but that child was saved and survived.

There has been recent controversy surrounding words said by County Executive Mark Poloncarz in response to the city’s snow removal efforts. During a conference Wednesday, Poloncarz said “The mayor’s not going to be happy to hear about it, but storm after storm after storm after storm, the city, unfortunately, is the last one to be opened and that shouldn’t be the case. It’s embarrassing, to tell you the truth.”

Starting off his virtual conference on Thursday, Poloncarz issued an apology to the community.

“I basically lost my focus,” Poloncarz said, going on to say that his emotions got the best of him and that his focus should have been on cleanup and recovery efforts.

Poloncarz says he has reached out to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown since making his comments.

The cleanup efforts have come at a hefty cost, with Poloncarz saying that preliminary estimates show the county has spent $5 million on private contractors. $1 million was spent just Wednesday for the county’s cleanup efforts in Buffalo.

On Twitter, the county executive wrote that “crews’ equipment is going through 2,000 gallons of fuel every four hours.”

All of the storm-related power outages, of which there were tens of thousands, have been restored by NYSEG and National Grid crews.

In addition to power concerns, flooding has also been on the minds of many, especially with the weather gradually warming up this week.

“Thankfully, it appears that flooding will be minimal,” Poloncarz said during Thursday’s update. To go with that, significant ice jamming isn’t expected.

Here’s when some local creeks and rivers are expected to crest:

Cazenovia Creek: 10 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday

Buffalo Creek: 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday

Tonawanda Creek: Late Sunday through Monday morning

Cayuga Creek: Friday morning through Saturday morning

Many drivers have been reunited with their vehicles after a number became stuck in the snow. Looking at Erie County-towed vehicles, there are only about 40 left. More information on finding your vehicle after it was towed can be found here.