BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Peacemakers and Buffalo FATHERS will be distributing food once again at Broadway and Miller Avenue in Buffalo, according to Pastor James Giles.

The distribution will begin at Noon on Thursday and will benefit those in the city who have been impacted by the storm.

An Aldi location has donated turkeys, hams, loaves of bread, and other perishables for distribution, as the store was reportedly looted and will not be able to sell the items before they spoil.

“We will turn that tragedy into something good,” Pastor Giles said. “We want to use this to heal the community.”