(WIVB) — The National Guard will be conducting door-to-door wellness checks in Erie County neighborhoods that suffered extended power outages, County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced in a Wednesday morning press conference.

Poloncarz said members of the National Guard will be going through neighborhoods throughout the next 48 hours to check if residents are sick or facing issues. These check-ins will take place in both the City of Buffalo and the suburbs.

“We’re fearful that there are individuals who may have perished living alone, or two people not doing well in an establishment — especially those that still don’t have power,” Poloncarz said.

In addition, members of the National Guard will be making return calls to individuals who called Erie County’s 858-SNOW number to address any issues.