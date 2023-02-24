BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Reps. Brian Higgins and Nick Langworthy called on President Joe Biden and FEMA on Friday to provide more federal funding to support Western New York’s recovery from last December’s blizzard.

If granted, the funding would cover the costs of storm-related damages and some response operations in affected communities in Erie, Niagara and Genesee Counties. It would also fund funeral expenses and crisis counseling for individuals in Niagara and Erie Counties.

Winter Storm Elliott claimed the lives of 47 Western New Yorkers, including 46 Erie County residents and one Niagara County resident. It also created 37 hours of blizzard-like conditions in Erie County, making it the longest recorded blizzard under 5,000 feet of elevation in U.S. history.

Upon Hochul’s request, Biden authorized FEMA to provide Western New York with disaster relief equipment and direct federal funding in the days following the blizzard.

You can read Higgins and Langworthy’s joint letter to Biden here and Hochul’s press release here.