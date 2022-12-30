BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There were no new blizzard-related deaths in Erie County as of Friday morning, County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced.

The total known death toll due to the storm sits at 40, with 39 occurring in Erie County and one in Niagara County.

In addition, Poloncarz also announced that all previously unidentified bodies are now identified.

During a Thursday press conference, Poloncarz noted that 31 of the people who died in Erie County were from Buffalo, including the 13 most recent deaths to be reported. Seven people were from Amherst, Williamsville, Depew or Cheektowaga, and one is still unknown.

The possibility for the death toll to rise still remains, as additional bodies have been received by officials, but it’s yet to be determined whether their deaths were storm-related.