BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several buildings on the Canisius College campus have sustained damage as a result of the Blizzard of ’22, according to school officials.

Canisius officials told News 4’s Adam Duke in a statement:

“Several of our buildings have sustained damage. As we continue to assess damage, we are limiting access to the campus. As always, our primary concern is for the safety of our campus community.” Canisius College officials

Statement from Canisius officials following today’s meeting about storm effects:



“Several of our buildings have sustained damage. As we continue to assess damage, we are limiting access to the campus. As always, our primary concern is for the safety of our campus community.” https://t.co/HMlmCEJj9T — adam duke (@duke_university) December 30, 2022

A faculty member who had seen video from inside Lyons Hall told News 4 that the level of destruction was “hard to describe” and that “it’s everywhere.” A ServePro disaster recovery vehicle was also spotted outside of Lyons Hall.

The extent of the damage and all of the buildings affected have not yet been released.

News 4’s Aidan Joly contributed to this report.