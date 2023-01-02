BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a source close to the recent storm-related flooding at Canisius College, Lyons Hall, the school’s communication studies and arts building, is “fairly well destroyed inside.”

According to the source, who wished to remain anonymous, a major pipe burst at the top of the building and flooded every floor, flowing down both sets of stairs and the elevator shaft. He said ceilings dropped “everywhere” and that some classrooms had water collected on every surface. He also said all plaster and drywall will likely need to removed.

As far as non-structural damages go, the source said all computers in the building were destroyed and the school TV studio’s four HD television cameras and teleprompter were wet. Water reportedly reached the basement, as it flowed “faster than the drains could remove it.”

The anonymous source also said he believes the building will likely have to be taken back to its studs and that the College is still waiting on information from its insurance company. He also said the boilers had to be assessed last week, as they went underwater during the blizzard.

“(Damage) is in the millions for just the building,” he said. “All of the computers and other school plus personal items will possibly match the cost of the construction cost.”

Per the source, at a bare minimum, the College will not be able to have classes in Lyons Hall this upcoming semester, as the building will require a somewhat long-term renovation. Canisius announced on Sunday that it is making arrangements to find new classroom assignments for the spring semester.

The building, which is over 100 years old, will reportedly need to be treated for mold and will likely need its plumbing and heating assessed as well. It will be surrounded by fencing while it is renovated.

The school also reported damage to the Koessler Athletic Center and Palisano Pavilion.

News 4 has reached out to Canisius College for comment.

-source expects building will be unable to hold classes this semester, long-term renovation

-damage is in the millions

-whole building will need to be treated for mold

-water was flowing down both sets of stairs and elevator shaft, which wasn’t noticed for a while — Aidan Joly (@ByAidanJoly) January 2, 2023

News 4’s Aidan Joly contributed to this report.