BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As temperatures begin to rise in the aftermath of last weekend’s blizzard in Western New York, part of the focus of the state has shifted to potential flooding from melting snow.

Unseasonably temperatures are expected to reach the mid 50s this weekend, with scattered rain from Thursday to Sunday.

In preparation, the following resources are being made available from New York State’s stockpiles in both Erie and Monroe counties:

More than 775,000 sandbags

312 generators

185 two-inch pumps

91 three-inch pumps

44 four-inch pumps

14 six-inch pumps

4 sandbaggers

“As we turn the corner on this historic winter storm, New York State is continuing to stay prepared ahead of potentially dangerous flooding conditions,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Our state agency personnel and local emergency responders have been coordinating throughout the storm, and we will continue to do everything we can to protect Western New Yorkers and help our communities recover.”

The Governor’s office says that vulnerable locations include creeks, streams and low-lying, poor-drainage areas.