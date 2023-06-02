BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — What went right and what went wrong during the Christmas blizzard?

Tasked by the City of Buffalo with helping answer this question, New York University looked into it. The university’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service’s Rudin Center for Transportation led a review, and we’re expecting to hear more about it on Friday afternoon.

The report looks at, as Sarah Kaufman puts it, “how Buffalo handled preparation, response, and recovery.” Kaufman leads the Rudin Center for Transportation.

“Because Mayor Brown requested the study, we’re hoping to provide actionable learnings so that Buffalo can pinpoint how to be ready for the next storm,” Kaufman said in an NYU interview published in January.

The storm, which resulted in the deaths of more than 40 people in Erie and Niagara counties, covered the region in heavy snow, with the Buffalo airport reaching a peak of 51.5 inches.

