BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Joseph Cathedral is holding a Mass to honor the victims of the Blizzard of ’22 at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. It can be watched in the video player above.
Bishop Michael W. Fisher will celebrate the Mass and will commemorate the lives of the victims of the Blizzard of 2022, the diocese said. Due to the ongoing travel ban in Buffalo, those interested in viewing Mass are encouraged to access the livestream and not attend in person.
