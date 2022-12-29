BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The nonprofit Buffalo Gives, in association with four other Western New York nonprofits, has organized a snow-clearing effort on Buffalo’s East Side for Thursday morning.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Delavan Grider Community Center (877 E. Delavan Ave.) at 11 a.m. Thursday. The nonprofits have invited anyone with snow-clearing tools to assist.

“Bring your plow, snowblower or shovel! There are elderly people trapped in their homes that need medical attention. Working with the state emergency dept to organize alongside @DelReid @KateGIaser @pthomas3434,” tweeted Lydia Dominick of Buffalo Gives.

“Their streets will be plowed, but that does not mean that their driveways will be,” Dominick said in an Instagram story on Wednesday night. “Which means that so many of these families that are stuck in their homes, that have been since Christmas Eve, without our help will not get out until after the weekend.”

The effort is also being organized by the nonprofits 26 Shirts, Hope Rises, the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation, and Every Bottom Covered, a local diaper bank.