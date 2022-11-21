Snowvember 2.0

News 4 Buffalo
“I stopped the plow guy, and I said, ‘Hey! You can’t push the snow there – that’s Josh Allen’s.'”
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Drivers, who abandoned their cars during Buffalo’s historic winter storm earlier this month, may want to put some pep in their step and claim their vehicle …
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- A veteran City of Buffalo employee was killed Wednesday in an accident during snow removal efforts on McKinley Parkway in South Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown …
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow in some Buffalo neighborhoods was finally plowed out Tuesday, meaning some neighbors have been stuck in their homes for five days. The Valley section …
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Contractors like Murray Roofing are trying to keep up with the demand as Western New Yorkers dig out from that heavy lake effect snow. But, it's leaving …
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- After having this past Sunday's game moved to Detroit due to the severe snowstorm that hit western New York, the Bills organization is thanking Detroit …
