BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The weather in Western New York this Christmas is expected to look a lot different than last year, when the region was buried by the Blizzard of ’22. Warmer air is expected to enter Western New York going into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will soar above average as a result.

The high temperature is currently looking to reach into the 50s for Buffalo on Christmas Day this year. On average, the high temperature for Buffalo on Christmas Day is 35 degrees while the low temperature is 23 degrees.

How does Christmas 2023 compare to previous years? Last year, the blizzard dumped heavy snow on the region in the days before Christmas, with an additional 2.8 inches of snow recorded at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Dec. 25. The snowiest Christmas on record was in 2002, when 8.4 inches of snow fell at the airport.

For this year, trends continue to indicate we’ll have a green Christmas as temperatures are mild.

Temperatures in the 50s wouldn’t be a record for Buffalo on Christmas Day. The record high for Christmas Day is 64 degrees – that was all the way back in 1982. On a colder note, the lowest temperature was negative-10 degrees in 1980.

Climate records going back to 1953 show that only 20 of the last 70 Christmas Days in Buffalo were without any snow. Our upcoming Christmas will be number 21.