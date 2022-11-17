BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A State of Emergency and travel ban has been issued by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
The State of Emergency is in effect as of 8 p.m. Thursday and the travel ban for all of Erie County will be in effect at 9 p.m. Thursday until further notice.
A travel advisory was put in place at 7 p.m. Thursday, following a State of Emergency issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The snowstorm is expected to last throughout the weekend with significant snowfall across Western New York.
