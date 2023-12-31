BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Warm is a perfect word to describe this past December as temperatures were mild and above average for a majority of the month.

On Dec. 9, a high temperature of 60 degrees was recorded at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The lowest temperature recorded for the month was 24 degrees which happened on three separate dates. Normally, the average temperature for December is 31.5 degrees. This month, the average temperature was 39.6 degrees. The warmest average temperature for December was in 2015 when it was 42.1 degrees and places December 2023 in second for the warmest December on record.

As for snowfall, we were well below average this month. At the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, only 5.4 inches were recorded. On average, we should see 24.3 inches of snow. Last year, 64.7 inches was recorded and a majority of this fell from the Christmas Blizzard which had a snowfall total of 51.9 inches at the airport.

The data for Sunday, Dec. 31, is not in yet but these numbers are not expected to change much since it is just a single day.

