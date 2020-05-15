Flood warning issued for northeastern Chautauqua County

1  of  3
(WIVB) – The National Weather Service Buffalo has issued a flood warning for northeastern Chautauqua County until 8:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the NWS, up to an inch and a half of rain has fallen in the warned area as of 5:30 p.m. Much of the rain has fallen into the Walnut Creek Basin, which flows into Silver Creek.

This is causing flooding along Walnut creek, with flows expected to crest at Silver Creek within an hour or so.

Locations that will experience flooding include Dunkirk, Fredonia, Silver Creek, Lake Erie State Park, SUNY Fredonia, Sheridan, Brocton, Arkwright, Forestville and Cassadaga.

This includes Interstate 90 near exit 59.

