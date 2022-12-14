GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ice and windy conditions could bring damage and potential power outages to the area. Fire Lieutenant Dave Morales says power outages seem to happen at inconvenient times and when people least expect it. He said it’s important that people prepare themselves just in case.

“During excessive weather in either direction, you want to take those precautions during a power outage,” Morales said. “Whether it’s gathering everybody in the same room to conserve body heat together, or it’s going into a cooler, darker place like a basement, you always want to make sure you have proper things with you when you’re dealing with extreme heat or extreme cold., such as a blanket or battery operated fans.”

Morales also recommended shutting off electric appliances or devices when you’re no longer using them. That way, if the power turns back on while you’re not around, those devices don’t turn on as well.

He added that people should always opt for using flashlights instead of lighting candles if possible — avoid using anything that’s flammable. If you’re going to use a combustible generator, he said to make sure the generator is outside and at least 15 to 20 feet away from your home, so you don’t run the risk of breathing in toxins.

“Anytime you use a generator that’s combustible — that runs off of gasoline — they’re exhausting fumes, and those fumes are hazardous to you,” he said. “So if you’re in an enclosed space and you have fumes filling up that space, your oxygen levels are going to go down, and you can pass out or even perish.”

He also suggested taking basic fire safety precautions as well.

“We always recommend that, even during power outages, you take precautions for regular fire safety,” Morales said. “So make sure your smoke detectors are working, make sure you have a CO detector in the house. When devices stop working, devices can omit CO, and if you’re not ready for that or have a detector, that could be a large problem for you.”

A spokesperson from National Grid released a statement saying, in part, they are keeping a close eye on the weather as part of their preparations to “ensure that we have the appropriate resources to deliver safe, reliable electricity to our customers across Western New York.”

They are anticipating power outages over the next few days because of the expected weather.