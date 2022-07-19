BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many parks across Western New York are filled with brown grass — and it’s only going to get worse with more hot weather ahead.

Grass everywhere has been looking dry lately, and local parks are no exception. People who work at golf courses say Monday’s rain did help, but they could use a little more.

“It needed it,” said Jerry Regan of Cazenovia golf course. “You take a look around and visit some of these holes around here, they’re parched. The fairways are parched.”

The lack of rain this summer is causing golf courses like the one at Cazenovia Park to look a little brown. Workers there say there are patches of grass that normally are green all throughout the summer, but this year, because of the weather, it’s looking much different.

“It’s been a dry summer,” Regan said. “Not just for here — the country. You look at the weather maps and — you see it more than we do, it’s 100 degree temps all across.”

Regan added that despite the conditions, he and his colleagues at the park making the best of it. They say overall, the dry grass doesn’t deter golfers, but one thing that could is the heat.

“You just want to drink enough fluid, bring enough water,” said golfer John Ort. “Stop at the water fountain whenever you can and just be very careful. Get in the shade when you can. And the guys I’m with like to sit down on the benches when we get to them.”

As people spend time outside on hotter days, whether playing golf or working outside, local doctors recommend drinking enough water and making sure to put on sunscreen.

“Our elderly population. and our young population, you have to be very careful. It’s no different than when you’re thinking about sunscreen or being out in the sun so you don’t get sunburn,” said Dr. Richard Charles of General Physician, PC. “It’s a very similar thing. After 15 minutes to a half hour, you need to take a break from the heat, so that you don’t overheat.”

Dr. Charles said that following that advice helps people avoid medical emergencies, such as heat stroke.

“If they start to feel very warm, if they start to have a headache, if they get nauseous, if they feel lightheaded or dizzy, if they feel their heart start to race or palpitate,” he said, “that would be a sign that we should move inside where it’s cooler and make sure you’re hydrating aggressively with water and other beverages.”

Dr. Charles said they are expecting to see an influx in patients Wednesday because of the warm weather.