Mayor Brown urges Buffalo residents to take precautions for severe weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday that City of Buffalo crews are prepared to take action regarding the National Weather Service’s high wind and flood warnings in effect from 1 p.m. through 11 p.m. Saturday.

Brown said the city’s police, fire, parks and streets, public works and forestry staffs are ready to provide emergency rescues and handle storm-related damages such as downed trees and traffic signals. National Grid will be mobilizing about 1,000 workers across Western New York.

The mayor also urged Buffalo residents to delay non-essential travel while the high wind and flood warnings are in effect and also asked residents to take down any holiday decorations and secure any yard items that could blow away.

“I’m also asking residents to report life-threatening situations to 911, power outages to National Grid

by calling 1-800-867-5222 and non-emergency issues by calling 311,” Brown added. “Our 311 operators will be monitoring those calls throughout the duration of the storm.”

National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa advised Western New Yorkers to not touch downed electrical wires and assume they are live, operate power generators as far away from the home as possible and not in attached garages or basements and to avoid driving through flooded areas and standing water, as drivers may lose control of their vehicles.

Erie Basin Marina, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, Broderick Park and the Bird Island pier will all be closed starting at noon Saturday due to the weather.