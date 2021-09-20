News 4 welcomes Meteorologist Jordyn Jenna

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is excited to welcome Meteorologist Jordyn Jenna to the 4 Warn Weather team.
Jordyn comes to News 4 from our Nexstar station WNCT-TV in Greenville, N.C. She’s a Penn State graduate with a degree in Meteorology and Atmospheric Sciences who knows all about lake effect snow having grown up down the thruway in Erie, Pa.
Jordyn is excited to be closer to home in Buffalo. She starts in mid-October. You can follow her on Twitter @JordynJenna.
