BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of power outages have been reported across Western New York as severe thunderstorms go through the area on Saturday afternoon.

See the latest power outages below.

Saturday, 3:40 p.m.

NYSEG:

Cattaraugus County: 1,082

Chautauqua County: 952

Erie County: 5,817

National Grid:

Cattaraugus County: 3,951

Chautauqua County: 6,777

Erie County: 62