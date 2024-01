BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During Sunday night’s Bills game in Miami, winds will be out of the north sustained at around 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph. Temperatures hold in the upper 60s for the game as well.

Ahead of the game, there will be some showers and isolated thunderstorms.

This is as a cold front continues to move south. High pressure builds in late day allowing for drier conditions during the game but sky cover remains mostly cloudy.