BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here in Western New York, the Great Lakes control our weather all year-round. During the winter months, not only do we have to watch out for lake effect snow, but advection fog can impact the area as well.

What does it mean? How is it produced – and why is it different than the most common types of fog?

