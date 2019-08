Hailstones are solid pieces of ice that fall from huge cumulonimbus clouds during a thunderstorm. Hail can damage aircraft, cars, homes, and be deadly to people.

A lot of people across Niagara and Orleans counties are sending photos of hail – thank you! Here is some video from Lockport sent to #ReportIt pic.twitter.com/XokGaROGwL — News 4, WIVB-TV (@news4buffalo) August 16, 2019

How does hail like this form? How big can hailstones get? Answers in the video above.

