Are wet leaves on the roads as slippery as ice?

Driving over wet leaves can potentially be dangerous because once the rain hits those fallen leaves, they become extremely slick, especially if the temperature is low enough.

A layer of water on your tires that will move over layers of wet leaves on the surface. Leaves have sort of a waxy coating on both sides, which will repel water.

Your tires will begin to slip on the leaves and as you’re trying to stop, your car may start to swerve back and forth. When this happens, you may double your stopping distance!

