BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When wondering why it feels so humid outside, now that we’re in July, there are two factors to consider. One is air temperature, and the other is dew point.

What exactly is it? What’s a number to watch for? And how does your body react to this muggy-ness? Here’s your answers.

