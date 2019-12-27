Astronomical winter is officially here – here’s why the solstice is so unique

It is officially astronomical winter for us in the Northern Hemisphere, and it only gets brighter out from here.

Did you know: The Earth is closest to the sun, or at the perihelion, about two weeks after the December solstice when it is winter in the Northern Hemisphere. Perihelion is the point in the orbit of Earth that is nearest to the sun.

In contrast, Earth is farther away from the sun during the Summer solstice but the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun. This is called aphelion.

