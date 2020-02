BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You may be so used to cloudy and grey Western New York winters that you’ve never thought about the conditions here, and how they all factor in.

It all has to do with wind direction, warmer lake water, colder temperatures over the land, and the topography of our region.

Have a weather question? Email them here, tweet at @StevieDanielsWX or follow on Facebook to ask.