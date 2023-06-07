BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several local school districts have canceled outdoor activities on Wednesday due to air quality from smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

You can see a full list of districts that have canceled activities below.

Akron Central School District: All outdoor activities canceled.

Amherst Central School District: All outdoor activities canceled.

Buffalo Public Schools: All outdoor activities during the school day canceled.

Clarence Central School District: All outdoor recess and PE canceled. Girls Flag Football final vs Pioneer postponed to Thursday.

East Aurora Central School District: Teachers asked to keep students inside.

Ken-Ton Central School District: All outdoor field trips canceled.

Orchard Park Central School District: All outdoor recess and PE canceled.

West Seneca Central School District: All outdoor activities canceled. Elementary track meet postponed to Monday.

In addition, sanitation pickup in the City of Buffalo has been suspended for Wednesday. Affected residents are asked to leave cans at the curb and crews will resume collection when conditions improve.