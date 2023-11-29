BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another lake-effect snow event has come and gone in Western New York, with some locations pulling in close to 2 feet of snow while the city of Buffalo saw its first measurable accumulation of the season.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from across the region, as provided by the National Weather Service. All numbers are from Wednesday morning unless noted.

Latest 4Warn Forecast ⬇ Snow slows down Wednesday night, wind stays

The top 10 towns are listed below, followed by a county-by-county breakdown.

Top 10

Erie County

East Aurora – 16.6 inches

Boston – 16.5 inches

Holland – 15.7 inches

– 15.7 inches Eden – 15.6 inches

– 15.6 inches Angola – 15.6 inches

Wales – 15.2 inches

Hamburg – 15.2 inches

Elma – 15.2 inches

Springville – 15 inches

Sardinia – 14.8 inches (as of 3 p.m. Tuesday)

Lake View – 13 inches

Glenwood – 12.7 inches

Colden – 11.6 inches (as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday)

West Seneca – 6.8 inches

Cheektowaga – 2.3 inches

Buffalo Airport – 1.9 inches

Snyder – 1.8 inches

Buffalo – 1 inch

Lancaster – 0.8 inch

Tonawanda – 0.7 inch

Clarence – 0.6 inch

Amherst – 0.5 inch

Chautauqua County

Chautauqua – 23 inches (as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday)

Dewittville – 17.5 inches

Kennedy – 16.4 inches

Silver Creek – 13.5 inches

Mayville – 12.5 inches

Sinclairville – 11.5 inches (as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday)

Clymer – 10 inches (as of 9 a.m. Tuesday)

Falconer – 9 inches

Jamestown – 8.8 inches

Ashville – 8.5 inches (as of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday)

Cherry Creek – 8.5 inches (as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday)

Fredonia – 8 inches

Dunkirk – 6.2 inches

Cattaraugus County

Randolph – 21 inches

West Valley – 13.1 inches (as of 5:10 p.m. Tuesday)

Delevan – 12.5 inches (as of 10:49 a.m.)

Cattaraugus – 11.5 inches

Allegany State Park – 10 inches

Franklinville – 10 inches

Little Valley – 9.7 inches

Olean – 9.1 inches

Yorkshire – 8 inches (as of 6 a.m. Tuesday)

Perrysburg – 8 inches (as of 7 a.m. Tuesday)

Ischua – 7.5 inches

Niagara County

Pendleton – 1.1 inches

Lockport – 0.6 inch

Sanborn – 0.5 inch

North Tonawanda – 0.5 inch

Rapids – 0.5 inch

Niagara Falls – 0.3 inch

Newfane – 0.2 inch

Wyoming County

Arcade – 22 inches

Attica – 14.6 inches

Varysburg – 13.8 inches (as of 10:42 a.m. Tuesday)

Wyoming – 12.3 inches

Warsaw – 10 inches

Silver Springs – 7.3 inches

Allegany County

Rushford – 12.4 inches

Angelica – 4.5 inches

Wellsville – 3.7 inches

Genesee County

Alexander – 5.5 inches

Batavia – 1.5 inches

Stafford – 0.9 inch

Orleans County

Medina – 0.3 inch