BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another lake-effect snow event has come and gone in Western New York, with some locations pulling in close to 2 feet of snow while the city of Buffalo saw its first measurable accumulation of the season.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from across the region, as provided by the National Weather Service. All numbers are from Wednesday morning unless noted.

The top 10 towns are listed below, followed by a county-by-county breakdown.

Top 10

Erie County

  • East Aurora – 16.6 inches
  • Boston – 16.5 inches
  • Holland – 15.7 inches
  • Eden – 15.6 inches
  • Angola – 15.6 inches
  • Wales – 15.2 inches
  • Hamburg – 15.2 inches
  • Elma – 15.2 inches
  • Springville – 15 inches
  • Sardinia – 14.8 inches (as of 3 p.m. Tuesday)
  • Lake View – 13 inches
  • Glenwood – 12.7 inches
  • Colden – 11.6 inches (as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday)
  • West Seneca – 6.8 inches
  • Cheektowaga – 2.3 inches
  • Buffalo Airport – 1.9 inches
  • Snyder – 1.8 inches
  • Buffalo – 1 inch
  • Lancaster – 0.8 inch
  • Tonawanda – 0.7 inch
  • Clarence – 0.6 inch
  • Amherst – 0.5 inch

Chautauqua County

  • Chautauqua – 23 inches (as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday)
  • Dewittville – 17.5 inches
  • Kennedy – 16.4 inches
  • Silver Creek – 13.5 inches
  • Mayville – 12.5 inches
  • Sinclairville – 11.5 inches (as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday)
  • Clymer – 10 inches (as of 9 a.m. Tuesday)
  • Falconer – 9 inches
  • Jamestown – 8.8 inches
  • Ashville – 8.5 inches (as of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday)
  • Cherry Creek – 8.5 inches (as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday)
  • Fredonia – 8 inches
  • Dunkirk – 6.2 inches

Cattaraugus County

  • Randolph – 21 inches
  • West Valley – 13.1 inches (as of 5:10 p.m. Tuesday)
  • Delevan – 12.5 inches (as of 10:49 a.m.)
  • Cattaraugus – 11.5 inches
  • Allegany State Park – 10 inches
  • Franklinville – 10 inches
  • Little Valley – 9.7 inches
  • Olean – 9.1 inches
  • Yorkshire – 8 inches (as of 6 a.m. Tuesday)
  • Perrysburg – 8 inches (as of 7 a.m. Tuesday)
  • Ischua – 7.5 inches

Niagara County

  • Pendleton – 1.1 inches
  • Lockport – 0.6 inch
  • Sanborn – 0.5 inch
  • North Tonawanda – 0.5 inch
  • Rapids – 0.5 inch
  • Niagara Falls – 0.3 inch
  • Newfane – 0.2 inch

Wyoming County

  • Arcade – 22 inches
  • Attica – 14.6 inches
  • Varysburg – 13.8 inches (as of 10:42 a.m. Tuesday)
  • Wyoming – 12.3 inches
  • Warsaw – 10 inches
  • Silver Springs – 7.3 inches

Allegany County

  • Rushford – 12.4 inches
  • Angelica – 4.5 inches
  • Wellsville – 3.7 inches

Genesee County

  • Alexander – 5.5 inches
  • Batavia – 1.5 inches
  • Stafford – 0.9 inch

Orleans County

  • Medina – 0.3 inch

