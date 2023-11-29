BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another lake-effect snow event has come and gone in Western New York, with some locations pulling in close to 2 feet of snow while the city of Buffalo saw its first measurable accumulation of the season.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from across the region, as provided by the National Weather Service. All numbers are from Wednesday morning unless noted.
The top 10 towns are listed below, followed by a county-by-county breakdown.
Top 10
Erie County
- East Aurora – 16.6 inches
- Boston – 16.5 inches
- Holland – 15.7 inches
- Eden – 15.6 inches
- Angola – 15.6 inches
- Wales – 15.2 inches
- Hamburg – 15.2 inches
- Elma – 15.2 inches
- Springville – 15 inches
- Sardinia – 14.8 inches (as of 3 p.m. Tuesday)
- Lake View – 13 inches
- Glenwood – 12.7 inches
- Colden – 11.6 inches (as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday)
- West Seneca – 6.8 inches
- Cheektowaga – 2.3 inches
- Buffalo Airport – 1.9 inches
- Snyder – 1.8 inches
- Buffalo – 1 inch
- Lancaster – 0.8 inch
- Tonawanda – 0.7 inch
- Clarence – 0.6 inch
- Amherst – 0.5 inch
Chautauqua County
- Chautauqua – 23 inches (as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday)
- Dewittville – 17.5 inches
- Kennedy – 16.4 inches
- Silver Creek – 13.5 inches
- Mayville – 12.5 inches
- Sinclairville – 11.5 inches (as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday)
- Clymer – 10 inches (as of 9 a.m. Tuesday)
- Falconer – 9 inches
- Jamestown – 8.8 inches
- Ashville – 8.5 inches (as of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday)
- Cherry Creek – 8.5 inches (as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday)
- Fredonia – 8 inches
- Dunkirk – 6.2 inches
Cattaraugus County
- Randolph – 21 inches
- West Valley – 13.1 inches (as of 5:10 p.m. Tuesday)
- Delevan – 12.5 inches (as of 10:49 a.m.)
- Cattaraugus – 11.5 inches
- Allegany State Park – 10 inches
- Franklinville – 10 inches
- Little Valley – 9.7 inches
- Olean – 9.1 inches
- Yorkshire – 8 inches (as of 6 a.m. Tuesday)
- Perrysburg – 8 inches (as of 7 a.m. Tuesday)
- Ischua – 7.5 inches
Niagara County
- Pendleton – 1.1 inches
- Lockport – 0.6 inch
- Sanborn – 0.5 inch
- North Tonawanda – 0.5 inch
- Rapids – 0.5 inch
- Niagara Falls – 0.3 inch
- Newfane – 0.2 inch
Wyoming County
- Arcade – 22 inches
- Attica – 14.6 inches
- Varysburg – 13.8 inches (as of 10:42 a.m. Tuesday)
- Wyoming – 12.3 inches
- Warsaw – 10 inches
- Silver Springs – 7.3 inches
Allegany County
- Rushford – 12.4 inches
- Angelica – 4.5 inches
- Wellsville – 3.7 inches
Genesee County
- Alexander – 5.5 inches
- Batavia – 1.5 inches
- Stafford – 0.9 inch
Orleans County
- Medina – 0.3 inch
