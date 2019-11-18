Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Election Results
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Border Report Tour
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Time and again, envoy’s Ukraine tale differs from others
Top Stories
Coats 4 Kids, Serious Need for Children’s Winter Wear
Places to watch a tree lighting ceremony this holiday season
At least 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Highway Patrol: 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Dew Point and Heat Index
Science With Stevie
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Coats 4 Kids
The Mel Robbins Show
Veterans Voices
Wreaths Across America
4-Mented in WNY
Home for the Holidays
Pink 4 Hope
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Report a Closing or Register
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
Bring a turkey, get a voucher for Sabres tickets
Grand Island man pinned by ATV in Allegany County dies; police believe he was hunting
At least 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Gowanda man will sue cops over ‘illegal search and seizure’
Gloomy, but not as Winter-like this week
It looks like weed, but it’s not: Law enforcement warns of fentanyl disguised as cannabis
Bishop Malone back in Buffalo, evades protestors at airport
Don't Miss
Gowanda man will sue cops over ‘illegal search and seizure’
Mary Wilson: Tending Ralph Wilson’s legacy
‘Wings’ organization gives hope to those fighting to survive: ‘We are so thankful to have them’
End of life dreams studied at Hospice Buffalo
News 4 sits down with Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘I’m going to try to be as good of a person I can off the field’
Deputy fights back against Erie County Sheriff’s Office
Bitter custody battle sends mother, children into hiding as father continues frantic search