Heat, humidity soar; dangerous heat index for some

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Niagara, and Orleans counties Noon Friday until 6:00 pm Saturday for heat indices reaching 110 degrees…

… Heat Advisories for the rest of WNY from Noon Friday until 6:00pm Saturday…

…Marginal risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm Friday for all of our broadcast area with strong wind gusts and hail being the primary threats…

A weak disturbance moving into the area overnight may bring a few showers and a thunderstorm to the area first thing Friday morning, but those should end quickly with partial sunshine returning. Best focus for early storms should be mainly south of Buffalo. By the afternoon, the combination temperatures near 90, and truly oppressive humidity, will send the heat index to near 100 or higher. As a result, heat advisories have been posted for all of WNY with excessive heat warnings in Niagara and Orleans Counties. We can expect the same on Saturday. A noticeable southwest breeze will keep the Lake Erie shoreline, including Downtown Buffalo more manageable, but still take all precautions to stay safe in this heat.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms may pop up Friday afternoon, with some isolated strong storms bringing gusty winds and downpours into Friday evening. There is another chance of a few spotty showers, thunderstorms Saturday and some partial sunshine, with a lot of rain-free time. The chance of scattered showers, and thunderstorms increase Sunday afternoon as cold front moves in from Ontario. Any lingering showers early Monday will exit with sunshine returning. This will bring an end to the heat, with even some below average temperatures back early next week.

FRIDAY: Hot, Oppressively Humid, Chance of an Isolated Thunderstorm, Partly Sunny, feeling like 100s at times away from metro, High: 86-91, not as hot immediate waterfront, Wind: SW 10-20. A scattered shower, thunderstorms with heavy downpours possible in the evening, Low: 75.

SATURDAY: Hot, Oppressively Humid, Mostly to Partly Sunny, chance a Few Spotty Showers and Thunderstorms, lots of rain-free time, 90s, feeling like 100s at times away from metro, High: 89, Low: 72.

SUNDAY: Very Humid, Partly Sunny AM, Showers and Thunderstorms Increase PM, High: 84, Low: 64.

MONDAY: Clouds break for Partial Sunshine, Much more comfortable, High: 77, Low: 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, High: 76, Low: 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 78, Low: 62.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Chance of an Afternoon Shower, High: 79, Low: 62.