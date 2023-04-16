BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of power outages have been reported as storms and high winds went across Western New York on Sunday night.
See a list of power outages below.
Sunday, 11:20 p.m.
NYSEG:
Cattaraugus County: 37
Erie County: 5,038
Niagara County: 28
National Grid:
Chautauqua County: 1,595
Erie County: Approximately 85
Sunday, 9:40 p.m.
NYSEG:
Cattaraugus County: 2
Erie County: 7,506
Niagara County: 2
National Grid:
Chautauqua County: 1,746
Erie County: 138
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.