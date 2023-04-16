BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of power outages have been reported as storms and high winds went across Western New York on Sunday night.

See a list of power outages below.

Sunday, 11:20 p.m.

NYSEG:

Cattaraugus County: 37

Erie County: 5,038

Niagara County: 28

National Grid:

Chautauqua County: 1,595

Erie County: Approximately 85

Sunday, 9:40 p.m.

NYSEG:

Cattaraugus County: 2

Erie County: 7,506

Niagara County: 2

National Grid:

Chautauqua County: 1,746

Erie County: 138