BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Scattered severe thunderstorms have been popping up around Western New York on Monday, leading to fallen trees, flooding and downed power lines throughout the area.

Below is a gallery showing some of the damage throughout the area. If you have a photo or video of thunderstorm damage, you can email it to reportit@wivb.com to potentially be added to the gallery. We will send you a form to sign in order to use the content.

Minerva Street, Tonawanda. (Courtesy: City of Tonawanda Police)

Riverside. (Courtesy: Valerie Gail Maracle-Ghosen)

North Tonawanda. (Courtesy: Emily Lang)

Riverside. (Video: Valerie Gail Maracle-Ghosen)