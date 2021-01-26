Today’s Forecast

For Wednesday, we are looking at a cloudy and cool day with most of our areas struggling to reach the upper 20’s. There will be just enough breeze to keep wind chills in the teens through much of tonight with continued upper teens and low 20’s for Wednesday. Both Thursday and Friday will bring room for some disorganized lake effect snow showers into WNY on a northwest flow. Both days will deliver room for some minor snow coatings of mostly under 1″, though it will remain cold enough for any that falls to stick and just add to the slick sidewalks and roads.

We are looking quiet for the weekend with a bit more sunshine in the mix for Saturday. The next system that will bring chances for snow is currently timing out for Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures should moderate a bit as we approach the start of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of Clouds, Chance of an early Flurry, High: 27-31, Wind: NW 6-12 mph Low: 15.

THURSDAY: Brisk Wind Chill, Partly Sunny, few lake effect light snow showers. High: 20, Low: 12

FRIDAY: Very Cold, Morning Snow Showers, Partial Afternoon Sun, High: 16, Low: 10

SATURDAY: Very Cold, Partly Sunny, High: 21, Depending on Overnight Cloud Cover Low: 8, some sub-zero readings inland.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, High: 26 Low: 21

MONDAY: Breezy in the Morning, Widespread Light Snow, High: 31, Low: 22

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, High: 30, Low: 17