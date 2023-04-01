…Wind Advisory is issued for all of WNY from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Peak wind gusts will be around 55 mph…

SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL SATURDAY…

NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Western New York under a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms, with potentially damaging straight-line winds being the primary threat. Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible south and east of Buffalo.

Tonight will remain cloudy with periods of rain. The temperatures will rise overnight. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The winds will strengthen tonight with peak wind guts around 45 mph.

Soaking rain will start the day tomorrow but will quickly wrap up by 9:00 a.m. Most of the morning will remain dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop by the afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms will be strong and could turn severe. Damaging straight-line winds are our main concern with these storms. The tornado risk is very low but not zero. The wind will remain strong throughout the day, with peak wind gusts around 55 mph. Once the cold front passes, cold air will rush in, and the temperatures will quickly fall during the evening hours.

TONIGHT: Breezy, a few light evening Showers, Rain, Heavy Downpours, a rumble of Thunder after midnight, Low: 46-51, Wind: SW 15-30 gusts to 45 mph

SATURDAY: Very Windy Saturday, Sunny for the morning into midday, a Gusty Thunderstorm with Heavy Downpours, possibly severe, during the afternoon, High: 57-63, Wind: SW 20-30 gusts to 50-55 mph

SUNDAY: Quite Chilly, Mostly Sunny, High: 38, Low: 32

MONDAY: Clouds Mixed with Filtered Sun, High: 52, Low: 41

TUESDAY (Bison’s Home Opener): Some Partial Sun north of Buffalo, Cloudier with Rain Showers mainly south of Buffalo, High: 57, Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: Very Mild, Strong Wind Gusts possible, Morning Rain, Some Sun Breaks Out for the PM, a late day Thunderstorm, High: 68, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 45, Low: 30

