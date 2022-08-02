Overnight we will see the approach of a front that is expected to deliver scattered showers and storms. Rainfall amounts will be highly variable with .5″ or more possible under thunderstorms and only around .1″ for those who only see the rain. Tuesday morning will be partly cloudy with a few showers early. The better part of the day will remain dry and sunny. The highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80°.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Stay cool and hydrated throughout the day. A cold front will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday with another window for showers and thunderstorms across WNY. The lows will be in the mid 60s to lower 70s. That chance for rain will likely last into early Friday.

The weekend forecast will include room for scattered showers that are currently timing out for Sunday. We will have to keep a close eye on this chance for rain as there is still some disagreement between models on timing and coverage. There could be room for a few of those Sunday showers to last overnight into early Monday.

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds with showers & T’storms. Lows: 60s.

TUESDAY: Morning showers, Dry afternoon, Partly sunny. High: Upper 70’s, Low: Mid-low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: Upper 80s to lower 90s, Low: 70s

THURSDAY: Showers & T-storms. High: Mid 80s, Low: Mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning showers. Partly cloudy. High: Upper 70’s- Mid 80’s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance showers and storms. High: Mid 80’s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, chance early AM showers. High: Low 80’s.

Watch News 4 any time by clicking here.