As a cold front pushes south across WNY this evening there will be room for a few more showers and storms, mostly from the So. Tier south to the PA line. Earlier in the day it was thanks to the same cold front that we were able to observe a few waterspouts roll into WNY off of Lake Erie. While there were numerous reports of waterspouts and eventually landspouts (the name given to waterspouts that roll off water onto land) no damage was reported.

From tonight through Tuesday we can expect to see high pressure taking hold. This will lead to quiet conditions from tonight through the middle of the week. By later Thursday evening we will see another chance for showers and a few storms. This next chance for rain will last into early Friday. Most of the weekend will be dry and settled until later Sunday evening when our next chance for rain arrives.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows: 50-61, Wind: Light & Variable

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Comfortable. Highs: 70-76, Wind: NNE 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 79, Low: 55

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance of Late Shower, better chance overnight. High: 83, Low: 61

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Showers. High: 80, Low: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 78, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Chance evening shower. High: 82, Low: 60

