Clouds build tonight, especially late tonight ahead of our next system. Winds diminish tonight but stay out of the SW which keeps us mild overnight. Mild temperatures will take us into the weekend.

Three waves of rain will impact the region over the next several days. One arrives Friday morning, another by Saturday morning, and the third, by later Sunday. Beyond that, temperatures start to dip Sunday night into the beginning of next week, and by Monday, we’ll have some snow showers in the picture. There may also be some localized lake effect snow. Something we’ll be tracking for you heading for the weekend.

Temperatures moderate by later next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Diminishing Wind, Increasing Clouds, a few Sprinkles late, Low: 34 PA, 41 lakeshores, Wind: SW 13-17 mph drops off to 6-11 mph by morning.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, a few Early Sprinkles, more Widespread Rain Develops toward mid-morning and tapers to a few spotty light Rain Showers or Patchy Drizzle by the evening, Wet Snowflakes may mix in for the Hills towards the Stateline, High: 39-45, Low: 38

SATURDAY: Cloudy, Morning Rain tapers to a few spotty light Rain Showers or Patchy Drizzle for the afternoon, High: 48, turning a bit cooler during the afternoon, Low: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, more widespread Rain arrives by later in the day, possibly going to a mix on the higher hilltops Sunday night, High: 47, Low: 36

MONDAY: Colder, Rain and Snow Showers, maybe some Localized Lake Effect Snow, some accumulation possible, especially inland, High: 41, Low: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Shower Chances Late, High: 38, Low, 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Rain and Snow Showers South, High: 36, Low: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Passing Shower Late, High: 39, Low: 32

