Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonable. Patchy fog will develop overnight. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm. the high temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average for this time of the year. The weather will be perfect for the Bills game.

Next week, a dry sunny trend continues with increasing temperatures day-by-day with a couple 80’s in the mix. Abnormally dry conditions are expected most of the week. Our next best chance for rain will be Thursday into Friday. A chilly air mass will take over late next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows: 47 (State line)-55 (Lakeshore). Patchy valley fog.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warm, Highs: 73-78, Wind: Varying –> NE 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, High: 80, Low: 62

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer, High: 82, Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm High: 82, Low: 64

THURSDAY: Warm, mostly cloudy, late shower chance, High: 80, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: 68, Low: 58

