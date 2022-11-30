WIND ADVISORY

Northern Erie , including the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls, northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, GeneseeAllegany , Cattaraugus , Wyoming – Now until Thursday at 1 a.m.

, , , – Now until Thursday at 1 a.m. Chautauqua, Southern Erie – Now until Thursday at 4 a.m.

LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY

From Buffalo to Ripley Now until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. A seiche on Lake Erie could result in minor flooding in low-lying areas.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, Southern Erie (south of Route 20A) – Wednesday at 4 p.m. to Thursday at 1 p.m.

STRONG WIND GUST POTENTIAL.. Wednesday-Wednesday night. Wind gusts of 50-60 mph already recorded south of Buffalo expand northward into the metro and areas northward for the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY RAINFALL… Should be manageable with amounts of one half to one inch.

LAKE-EFFECT SNOW POTENTIAL… On the back side of Wednesday’s storm, colder air sweeps right back in and triggers accumulating lake-effect snow across the higher terrain. Disorganized lake effect snow showers will start across southern Erie, Wyoming before shifting farther southward into the Southern Tier Wednesday night and into Thursday before quickly tapering off during the day. Look for an inch or less on the hills by late Wednesday afternoon, 4-7″ on the highest hills overnight, Chautauqua Escarpment and the very bottom of the Boston Hills, and 2″ or less before winding down Thursday.

Things settle down Friday, but there’s still a breeze at times. Scattered light rain showers and milder again on a windy Saturday.

TONIGHT: Strong gusts tonight, breaks in the clouds metro north, lake effect snow along Cattaraugus Creek, and S. Tier, accumulating 4-7″, 23 valleys, 30 lakeshore, wind W 20-30 gusts to 45-50 mph.

THURSDAY: Very windy Thursday, lake snow rapidly winds down, 2 inches or less, sun breaks out in the metro, 32 hills, 39 lakeshore, W 15-30 gusts to 40 mph diminishing to 10-18 mph pm.

FRIDAY: Milder, Mostly to Partly Cloudy, High: 48, Low: 43

SATURDAY: Windy, Scattered Light Rain Showers, not a washout, maybe some late day breaks in the clouds, High: 53, Low: 25

SUNDAY: Brisk Breeze, Partly to Mostly Sunny, High: 37, Low: 32

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, High: 40, Low: 29

TUESDAY: Windy, Turning Colder during the day, Mix changes to Snow, High: 44, Low: 23

Watch News 4 anytime by clicking here.