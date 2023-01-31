Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few flurries for the Hills. It will be very cold tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the single digits and lower teens.

Wednesday, there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. Despite the sunshine, it will still be quite cold. The high temperatures will be in the mid 20s.

Thursday will also be partly cloudy and slightly warmer. The highs will be in the lower 30s. It will be windy with winds out of the SW 14-24, G 40 MPH.

An arctic blast of dangerously cold air arrives Friday. The high temperatures will only be in the single digits. It will also be windy, and the wind chill will be brutal, negative teens. Lake snow showers will fall throughout the day. Friday night, the lows will fall into the negative single digits to the negative teens. Stay warm, and check on your family and neighbors.

TONIGHT: Very Cold, Chance of a Flurry, light snow hills (<1″) Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Low: 9 valleys, 18 Erie lakeshore, W breeze 6-12 mph

WEDNESDAY: An early Flurry, Partly Sunny, a bit breezy, High: 22 hills, 28 Erie shore, SW wind 10-18 with gusts to 35 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, breezy. Wind: SW 14-24 G40 MPH High: 32, Low: 6

FRIDAY: Extremely Cold, Some Breaks of Sun in the metro, Lake Effect Snow Showers especially across Chautauqua and areas northeast of Buffalo, Highs: 10, wind chills in the -10s, Low: -3, even colder across the interior

SATURDAY: Still Very Cold, Filtered Sun, High: 23, Low: 18

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a late day rain/snow mix, Breezy with gusts to 40mph, High: 37, Low: 27

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, High: 38, Low: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance showers. High: 41.

